Stolarz stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Stolarz allowed a goal early in the first period to Christian Dvorak and one late in the third, scored by Tyson Foerster on the power play. In between, the Maple Leafs scored four times, and Stolarz was sharp to maintain the lead they built throughout the final frame. The 31-year-old netminder is now 4-4-1 on the year with a 3.13 GAA and an .893 save percentage through nine starts. The Maple Leafs are set to return home for the next four games, beginning with Monday's matchup against the Penguins.