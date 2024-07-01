Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Toronto on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Stolarz posted a 16-7-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.03 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 27 regular-season appearances with Florida in 2023-24. The 30-year-old netminder could see more playing time with the Maple Leafs. He is projected to share the crease with Joseph Woll, who will probably receive more starts in 2024-25.