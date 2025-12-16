Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Seeing specialist for upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (upper body) is expected to see a specialist after head coach Craig Berube told reporters Tuesday, "He's not making the progress that we thought he would make," Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
It was confirmed by Berube that Stolarz didn't suffer a concussion, but that doesn't change the fact that he still hasn't resumed skating and continues to be sidelined. The Leafs will get some help in the crease after it was confirmed that Joseph Woll (lower body) would get the starting nod at home versus Chicago on Tuesday. Once Stolarz is given the all-clear, he figures to split the crease with Woll, a role that will remain with Dennis Hildeby for the time being.
