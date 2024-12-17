Stolarz (knee) will be out for 4-6 weeks after undergoing a procedure to remove a loose body from his knee in New York on Wednesday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Stolarz suffered the injury in Thursday's 3-2 win over Anaheim. He didn't sustain any structural damage but will be out for a while. Stolarz has posted a 9-5-2 record with one shutout, a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. He is already on injured reserve but could shift to LTIR if the Maple Leafs need the cap space. Joseph Woll should see most of the starts while Stolarz is unavailable.