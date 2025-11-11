Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will defend the road net Tuesday against the Bruins, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Stolarz has a chance to avenge his loss to the Bruins on Saturday, as he surrendered four goals on 19 shots in that game and was subsequently replaced by Dennis Hildeby in the middle frame. The 31-year-old Stolarz has allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight starts, so it's been a been a poor start to the year after a stellar 2024-25 campaign. The New Jersey native is 2-1-1 with a 3.44 GAA and an .898 save percentage over four career regular-season appearances against Boston.
