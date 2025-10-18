Stolarz is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Stolarz has a 2-2-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage in four outings this season. Stolarz made 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Seattle is 2-0-2 and has scored 12 goals across those four games.