Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Stolarz has a 2-2-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage in four outings this season. Stolarz made 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Seattle is 2-0-2 and has scored 12 goals across those four games.
