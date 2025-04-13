Stolarz made 15 saves Saturday in a 1-0 overtime win over Montreal.
It was Stolarz's seventh straight win. The 31-year-old's game continues to sharpen into focus as he heads into his first NHL postseason. The win secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
