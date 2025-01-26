Stolarz (knee) was moved to long-term injured reserve Saturday, per PuckPedia.

The Maple Leafs utilized the cap space to recall Nikita Grebenkin from AHL Toronto. Stolarz will miss his 21st straight game against Ottawa on Saturday. However, he is nearing a return to the lineup, and his placement on LTIR doesn't change that. Stolarz has a 9-5-2 record with one shutout, a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 17 appearances this season.