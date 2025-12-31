Stolarz (upper body) has resumed skating, but there's still no timetable for his return, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Stolarz hasn't played since Nov. 11 because of the injury. He has a 6-5-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .884 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. Joseph Woll is serving as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 goaltender during Stolarz's absence, while Dennis Hildeby occupies the No. 2 gig. When Stolarz is ready to return, Hildeby will likely head to the minors, and Woll will split the workload with Stolarz.