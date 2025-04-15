Stolarz is expected to draw the road start Tuesday versus the Sabres, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz is going for his eighth straight victory Tuesday -- he's 7-0-0 with a fantastic .941 save percentage and a 1.56 GAA during his winning streak. This will presumably be Stolarz's last start of the regular season, as Joseph Woll will probably get the nod Thursday against the Red Wings. Buffalo has lost three consecutive games and was blitzed to the tune of seven goals in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.