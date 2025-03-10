Stolarz is expected to start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Although Joseph Woll will tend the twine on the road against Utah on Monday, Stolarz should get a chance to put together a bounce-back performance later in the week. Over his last three outings, Stolarz has gone 0-1-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .875 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tough night in offensive game•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine in Denver•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Makes relief appearance•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tagged with loss Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Drawing home start•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Extends winning streak•