Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stolarz is expected to start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Although Joseph Woll will tend the twine on the road against Utah on Monday, Stolarz should get a chance to put together a bounce-back performance later in the week. Over his last three outings, Stolarz has gone 0-1-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .875 save percentage.

More News