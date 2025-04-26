Stolarz will guard the road net Saturday in Game 4 against the Senators, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz will be back between the pipes Saturday as the Maple Leafs look to close out a sweep in Ottawa. The 31-year-old Stolarz has been excellent so far in the series, posting a .926 save percentage and 1.95 GAA through the first three games.
