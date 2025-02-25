Stolarz will defend the road net against the Bruins on Tuesday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz has won his last two outings, stopping 57 of 61 shots. He has posted a record of 11-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.13 GAA and a .928 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 24th in the league with 2.74 goals per game in 2024-25.