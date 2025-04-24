Stolarz will defend the road crease in Game 3 against Ottawa on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz has been effective to begin the postseason, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a 1.95 GAA and .934 save percentage over the first two games of the first-round series. He's in the midst of a 10-game winning streak dating back to the regular season, a span that includes three shutout wins. Across that 10-game span, he's posted a 1.48 GAA and .947 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Difference maker in Game 2 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Poised to start Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Wins Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Poised to start Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Fourth shutout this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Slated to start in Buffalo•