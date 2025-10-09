Stolarz made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Habs and the Leafs traded goals through the first two periods, but Stolarz shut the door in the third as his squad pulled away. The 31-year-old netminder is coming off a career-best campaign in his first season with Toronto, recording 21 wins with a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage over 34 regular-season contests, and with Joseph Woll (personal) away from the team indefinitely, Stolarz figures to see a heavy workload in the early portion of 2025-26.