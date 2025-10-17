Stolarz made 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Stolarz was the difference maker Thursday. He had to fend off a lot of two-on-ones and made a few cross-crease stretches to keep his team in the game. The Leafs have been scoring less this season than in years past, so they will need Stolarz to excel like this until they figure out the little things. Like fixing their breakouts.