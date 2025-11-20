Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Still not skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (upper body) has yet to return to the ice, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Thursday.
Stolarz suffered the injury Nov. 11 in Boston. Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday. the injury was worse than initially thought, but he might skate Friday. Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Moves to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Hurt in first period Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start in Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Pulled after giving up four goalss•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday•