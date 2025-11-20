Stolarz (upper body) has yet to return to the ice, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Thursday.

Stolarz suffered the injury Nov. 11 in Boston. Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday. the injury was worse than initially thought, but he might skate Friday. Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 13 appearances this season.