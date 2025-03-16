Stolarz made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

He allowed three goals. Stolarz's tough March has continued. He's 0-3-1 in four starts (five appearances this month) with 15 goals allowed. He'll be fine -- his overall numbers have taken a bit of dip with this run, but Stolarz still has a 2.39 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 starts this season.