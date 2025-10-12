Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Strong outing; loss not on him
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz made 29 saves Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Detroit. He allowed four goals.
The loss wasn't on him -- he put up a strong fight. Stolarz is skating behind a team with decidedly less firepower now that Mitch Marner is gone. There were a few breakdowns in front of him, but Stolarz looked overworldly in moments. We're not worried.
