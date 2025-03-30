Stolarz made 35 saves in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
He was the Leafs' best player -- Stolarz stymied a Kings squad that had not lost in regulation at home since Jan. 20 against the Penguins. Stolarz benefited from a total team effort defensively, which clogged up the middle of the ice and kept the biscuit at a distance. He has three straight wins.
