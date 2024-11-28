Stolarz allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.
The Panthers were able to score in a variety of ways Wednesday, as Stolarz was beaten once at even strength, twice on the power play and once shorthanded. The New Jersey native has alternated wins and losses over his last four appearances, and he's allowed at least three goals in three of those contests. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 7-4-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA through 13 appearances.
