Stolarz will defend the road crease against the Panthers on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz didn't start in either of the Maple Leafs' last two games but will be between the pipes against the defending champions Wednesday. Over five starts this month, Stolarz has gone 3-1-1 with a 1.81 GAA and .942 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Brilliant work in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Gets no help from teammates•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First off Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Dominant showing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First goalie off Friday•