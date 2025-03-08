Stolarz will draw the road start Saturday against the Avalanche, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Stolarz allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief of Joseph Woll in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Vegas. The 31-year-old Stolarz is sporting a 13-5-3 record, .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA over 23 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game in 2024-25. Stolarz will be presented with a tough task Saturday -- the Avalanche have won four straight games and bolstered their center depth with the additions of Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle prior to Friday's trade deadline.