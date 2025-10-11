Stolarz will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz continues to handle a heavy workload while Joseph Woll (personal) is away from the team. The 31-year-old Stolarz stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday to start his season on the right foot. He'll look to keep that momentum going in the first half of a home-and-home set with the Red Wings.