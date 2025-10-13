default-cbs-image
Stolarz will guard the cage at home versus the Red Wings on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz will be looking to bounce back from a subpar performance versus the Red Wings on Saturday in which he gave up four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). With the Leafs heading into a back-to-back, Cayden Primeau will likely get the home start versus the Predators on Tuesday.

