Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will guard the cage at home versus the Red Wings on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz will be looking to bounce back from a subpar performance versus the Red Wings on Saturday in which he gave up four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). With the Leafs heading into a back-to-back, Cayden Primeau will likely get the home start versus the Predators on Tuesday.
