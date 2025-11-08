Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will protect the home goal versus Boston on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Stolarz has won his last four starts, boosting his record to 6-4-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 11 starts this season. He will face the Bruins, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.
