Stolarz will protect the home goal versus Boston on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Stolarz has won his last four starts, boosting his record to 6-4-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 11 starts this season. He will face the Bruins, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.

