Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Despite stopping 67 of the 72 shots he has faced, Stolarz has gone 0-0-2 in his last two outings because of a pair of shootout losses. He has a 7-8-3 record this campaign with a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 20 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.
