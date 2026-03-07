default-cbs-image
Stolarz will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Despite stopping 67 of the 72 shots he has faced, Stolarz has gone 0-0-2 in his last two outings because of a pair of shootout losses. He has a 7-8-3 record this campaign with a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 20 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.

