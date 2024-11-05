Stolarz will be between the pipes for Tuesday's divisional showdown versus Boston, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota in his last appearance. The 30-year-old netminder is up to a 4-2-2 record, .919 save percentage and 2.38 GAA across eight appearances. Stolarz will take on a Boston team averaging a meager 2.62 goals through 13 games.