Stolarz made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators in Game 3 on Thursday.
Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk both beat Stolarz, but he locked the proverbial door otherwise. He has shone this postseason, putting up three straight wins with a 1.95 GAA and .926 save percentage. Game 4 is Saturday night.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Difference maker in Game 2 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Poised to start Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Wins Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Poised to start Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Fourth shutout this season•