Stolarz made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators in Game 3 on Thursday.

Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk both beat Stolarz, but he locked the proverbial door otherwise. He has shone this postseason, putting up three straight wins with a 1.95 GAA and .926 save percentage. Game 4 is Saturday night.

