Stolarz made 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory over Boston on Tuesday.

The Bruins went up 3-0 by the half-way point of the second period before the Leafs queued their comeback. Stolarz made an incredible save in overtime on Mason Lohrei before the Leafs took off and Mitch Marner scored on a breakaway to win the game. The win was his third straight, and his second since his return from the 4 Nations break. Overall, Stolarz is 20-12-5 in 20 starts with a sparkling 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage. Expect him to split time with Joseph Woll until season's end so both men are rested and ready for the postseason.