Stolarz made 27 saves in a 7-4 loss to Colorado on Saturday. He allowed five goals.
The game was actually quite close. Neither team really played defense, so both Stolarz and Mackenzie Blackwood faced some really tough shots. The game came down to mistakes, and the Leafs made a couple more than the Avs. Stolarz has lost his last two starts, one in overtime. But he's still 13-6-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in 23 starts. He'll be fine.
