Stolarz (upper body) is progressing in his recovery but remains without a clear return-to-play timeline, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.
At a minimum, Stolarz should be expected to at least miss Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday based on this most recent update, though it could certainly be longer. With the 31-year-old backstop on the shelf, look for Joseph Woll to continue holding down the crease for the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Still not skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Unlikely to travel for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Status up in the air for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Discharged from hospital•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Hospitalized after Game 1 injury•