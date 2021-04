The Maple Leafs acquired Suomela via trade from the Sharks on Monday for Alexander Barabonov, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Suomela has played just four games with the Sharks this season, as he's spent most of his time in the minors instead. The 27-year-old isn't expected to be a major contributor to the Maple Leafs' playoff push, but the change of scenery could benefit him. Suomela will need to quarantine for seven days once arriving in Canada.