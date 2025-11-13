Akhtyamov was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Akhyamov will join the Leafs after Anthony Stolarz (upper body) was injured against the Bruins on Tuesday. Unless Joseph Woll (personal) is ready to play, it seems the Leafs will likely have to deploy Dennis Hildeby versus the Kings on Thursday while Akhyamov serves as the backup. For his part, the 24-year-old Akhtyamov has yet to make his NHL debut since signing his entry-level deal back in July of 2023.