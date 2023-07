Akhtyamov was loaned to KHL Kazan on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Akhtyamov was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and secured his entry-level contract with Toronto on Saturday. The 21-year-old posted a 1.74 GAA and a .943 save percentage in 39 VHL games last season. He should see more time at the KHL level during the 2023-24 campaign.