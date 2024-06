Akhtyamov is expected to move to Toronto ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports Wednesday.

Akhtyamov almost certainly will wind up with AHL Toronto this upcoming season considering he is just 22 years of age. Still, the backstop will get the opportunity to show what he can do during training camp. Last year, with AK Bars in the KHL, Akhtyamov went 6-7-0 with a .921 save percentage and 2.51 GAA.