Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: NHL debut in relief
RotoWire Staff
Akhtyamov made five saves in relief in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
It was his NHL debut; he didn't allow a goal. Akhtyamov may be headed back to the AHL soon. Joseph Woll (lower body) may return Tuesday.
