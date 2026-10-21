Akhtyamov was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

The Maple Leafs had a back-to-back set against San Jose on Monday and Columbus on Tuesday, so what Toronto did was bring up Akhtyamov to serve as the backup for both games. Sergei Bobrovsky got the nod Monday, while Anthony Stolarz was used Tuesday. The arrangement allowed for the goaltender who wasn't starting to get a full game off, and it guaranteed that Toronto wouldn't be put into a situation where it had to employ one of its two main netminders on both days. Toronto won both tilts without Akhtyamov needing to draw into the net. It wouldn't be surprising if the Maple Leafs make similar arrangements for future back-to-back sets.