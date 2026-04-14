Akhtyamov was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Dennis Hildeby from the minors in a corresponding move. Akhtyamov has gone 0-2-0 while allowing 11 goals on 81 shots in three NHL appearances this season. In the AHL, he has a 20-12-4 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 36 games.