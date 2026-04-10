Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Shelled in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Akhtyamov made 39 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.
Akhtyamov was absolutely shelled in the first period -- the Islanders were inspired by the arrival of new coach Pete DeBoer and outshot the Maple Leafs 23-3. Akhtyamov, in his first NHL start, stopped 21 that frame. The rookie will stick with the team with Anthony Stolarz sidelined with a lower-body injury and waiting on imaging. He will act as a back-up for Joseph Woll.
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