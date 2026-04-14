Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Sitting duck behind struggling team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Akhtyamov made 26 saves on 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Dallas on Monday.
Akhtyamov tried, but the team in front of him has played such bad hockey in the last few months that the young netminder had no chance. The guy was a sitting duck behind the Eastern Conference's worst and NHL's fourth-worst goal differentials (minus-44). Vancouver (minus-96), Chicago (minus-65) and Calgary (minus-47) are worse. Akhtyamov needs to be avoided.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Set to start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Shelled in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Starting Thursday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Inks three-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Logs shutout Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov: Dropped to minors•