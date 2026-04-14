Akhtyamov made 26 saves on 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Akhtyamov tried, but the team in front of him has played such bad hockey in the last few months that the young netminder had no chance. The guy was a sitting duck behind the Eastern Conference's worst and NHL's fourth-worst goal differentials (minus-44). Vancouver (minus-96), Chicago (minus-65) and Calgary (minus-47) are worse. Akhtyamov needs to be avoided.