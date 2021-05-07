Matthews scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Go ahead and make some room on the mantle for a Rocket Richard trophy -- Matthews is just about guaranteed to finish the season leading the league in goals. He notched his third 40-goal campaign, a mark he achieved in only 49 contests this season. How epic is his performance? Matthews is first player in over 20 years to reach the 40-goal mark in 49 or fewer games. The superstar center has 64 points, 210 shots on net, a plus-23 rating and 55 hits overall. He's also just two goals away from 200 in his career at just 23 years old.