Matthews contributed two goals and an assist in Toronto's 6-5 overtime victory over Tampa Bay.

Is it too early to start thinking about Matthews scoring 50 goals in the first 50 games of 2023-24? We're just 12 contests in, so it is probably jumping the gun, but to already be at 13 tallies (along with five assists) is something special. Matthews' goals have come in bunches. He opened the campaign with back-to-back hat tricks and after enduring a cold patch, the 26-year-old is on fire again with another six goals over his last three appearances.