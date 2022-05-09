Matthews registered a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

The Maple Leafs were frustrated by Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first two periods. Matthews had five points in two games in Toronto, but he's been limited to just Sunday's one assist in the two games in Tampa. The center has added 15 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating through four playoff contests after putting up 60 tallies and 46 assists in 73 regular-season outings.