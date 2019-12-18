Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Adds two more scores

Matthews scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

All five of Matthews' last five points have been goals, and they've come in the last five games. These two latest scores move Matthews past the 20-goal plateau through only 35 games. He is tied for third in goals with 21, putting him easily on track to set a new career high if he stays healthy. Matthews is getting enough shots on net to continue this pace, but he could use more assists. He has just 15 helpers in 35 games, which means at this rate, he'll have to score well more than 40 goals to average a point per game.