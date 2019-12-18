Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Adds two more scores
Matthews scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.
All five of Matthews' last five points have been goals, and they've come in the last five games. These two latest scores move Matthews past the 20-goal plateau through only 35 games. He is tied for third in goals with 21, putting him easily on track to set a new career high if he stays healthy. Matthews is getting enough shots on net to continue this pace, but he could use more assists. He has just 15 helpers in 35 games, which means at this rate, he'll have to score well more than 40 goals to average a point per game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snaps goal drought in big way•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Coach letting him play to strengths•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots 15th goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Shakes apple tree•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Just keeps putting up points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.