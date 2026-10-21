Matthews had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

His goal stood as the winner. And the snipe was Matthews' 436th goal in his 700th career game, tying Pavel Bure for the sixth most by an NHL player through that mile marker, behind Hall-of-Famers Wayne Gretzky (589), Mario Lemieux (580), Mike Bossy (542), Brett Hull (504) and Jari Kurri (454). Matthews is on fire so far this season. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last two games and 18 points, including eight goals, in 11 contests so far. Both of those marks put him in a tie for second in the league thus far.