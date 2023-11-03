Matthews scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston.

He wired a one-timer from the left face-off circle over Jeremy Swayman's glove-side shoulder. Matthews has just two goals in his last eight games after putting up six in his first two games. But overall, Matthews has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games and 12, including eight goals, in 10 games played so far this season.