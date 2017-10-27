Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Another multi-point game
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Once again, his shot found a slice of net no bigger than the puck itself -- man, can Matthews snipe. He has eight goals and 14 points in just 10 games, which is a 110-plus point pace. Matthews is drawing comparisons to the great Mario Lemieux because of his size, skill and net drive. We find it hard to disagree.
