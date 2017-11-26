Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Assist in loss
Matthews picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
Matthews has 23 points in 21 games and is behind only Connor McDavid as the league's best young player. Use accordingly.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two goals in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slated for action•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status quo•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will be reevaluated Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...