Matthews registered two assists to go with four shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Calgary. He also won eight of 12 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

After having his 16-game point streak come to an end Monday against the Flames, Matthews was right back at it in the rematch, assisting on a pair of dramatic goals by William Nylander. Matthews has been held without a goal in back-to-back-games yet still leads the NHL with 18, five better than Edmonton's Connor McDavid. He ranks third in the league's scoring race with 31 points, trailing only McDavid (38) and Leon Draisaitl (33).