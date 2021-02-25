Matthews registered two assists to go with four shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Calgary. He also won eight of 12 faceoffs (66.7 percent).
After having his 16-game point streak come to an end Monday against the Flames, Matthews was right back at it in the rematch, assisting on a pair of dramatic goals by William Nylander. Matthews has been held without a goal in back-to-back-games yet still leads the NHL with 18, five better than Edmonton's Connor McDavid. He ranks third in the league's scoring race with 31 points, trailing only McDavid (38) and Leon Draisaitl (33).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second straight four-point outing•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Hart-worthy production continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak up to 14 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-point night wasted•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak now 12 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps streak alive with assist•